AURORA, Colorado — The armed homeowner who was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer was a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran.

A family member identified the man as Richard Black, an Army veteran. The family member spoke to KUSA, WFAA's sister station in Denver, but asked not to be identified.

Black apparently shot an intruder in his home, according to information released by Aurora police, then was himself shot by an officer responding to multiple reports of a disturbance in the area.

According to state records, Black held a license as a certified public accountant in Colorado from 1999 to 2008.

A child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries caused by the intruder, according to a police press release.

Aurora police and the Adams County District Attorney have refused to answer follow-up questions about the incident, saying it could harm the ongoing investigation.

Multiple people called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, reporting a disturbance. One of the callers, a woman, told 911 dispatcher that a man was breaking into her home.

The release said officers “arrived to a very chaotic and violent scene” and heard gunshots inside the home.

The officers later encountered an armed man, according to the news release. One officer fired his weapon, hitting him. It wasn’t until later that investigators discovered the man lived inside the home.

Aurora police haven't said whether Black was inside his home or outside it when he was shot.

Property records identify Black and his wife as the owners of the home.

The dead intruder has not been identified.

The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative reassignment with pay, according to the news release.

The investigation is being handled by the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit and Denver Police Department.

“This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” the news release from the Aurora Police Department reads. “We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time.”

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office released a statement about the incident. You can read it in full below:

The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is familiar with the investigation into the officer involved shooting at 10609 E. Montview Boulevard that took place early Monday. Because this incident occurred within Adams County, the facts of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the District Attorney for a determination of whether criminal charges should be filed against any involved person.

Aurora Police Chief Nicholas Metz has disclosed some limited information in connection with the incident. In an effort to preserve this ongoing investigation, the Office of the District Attorney has requested that the Aurora Police Department not release any additional details at this time. The Office of the District Attorney will refrain from providing any factual information regarding the case until the investigation is complete.

This is the second deadly officer-involved shooting in recent days by Aurora police. On Saturday, a suspect was fatally shot by officers following a chase that ended in Adams County.

