Police say the shooting happened at CF Hawn Freeway and Buckner Boulevard.

The Dallas Police Department says an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Police are on scene at CF Hawn Freeway and Buckner Boulevard.

At this time, no information has been released concerning what led to shooting, but police say no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.