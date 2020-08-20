Investigation underway after body pulled from Dallas lake, police say

According to police, security guards found a body in the North Lake next to their business property and called 911.

An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a lake Wednesday evening, Dallas police say.

Officers were called to the 9700 block of Rombauer Road in response to a “Danger High Water” call.

According to police, security guards found a body in the North Lake next to their business property and called 911. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene and the body was removed from the lake.

Police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death. The victim has not been identified at this time.