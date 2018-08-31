NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with that historic verdict in Dallas County. A jury sent a white police officer to prison for 15 years for killing an unarmed black teenager. It’s the first time in 45 years that a Texas officer was convicted of murder for a shooting while on duty. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy, of the Star-Telegram, to discussed the case. District Attorney Johnson also talked about whether the District Attorney's office will look into any sex-abuse allegations in the Dallas Catholic Diocese.

STATEWIDE

There is a surprising story developing along the southern border. Men and women born in the United States are being denied a passport. Some are even having theirs revoked when they try to renew it. The government says it doesn't believe these people have a valid birth certificate. This scrutiny started under former President Obama and has ramped up under President Trump. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor for the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss why these birth certificates are in question. Jason and Ross also talked about some recent polls that show the possibility of people who support both Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Beto O’Rourke and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

This past weekend, in a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy, loved ones buried U.S. Senator John McCain. A lot was said about his life. A couple of salient points were not lost on Ed Gray from the Commish Radio Show, in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

Perhaps the most contentious struggle at Dallas City Hall right now is how much to increase salaries for police officers and firefighters. Police officers say the proposed pay raise in the new budget is not enough money to stop police from leaving or even recruit new officers. Mike Mata, president of the Dallas Police Association, discussed with host Jason Whitely how the proposed budget will affect hiring and response times.

FLASHPOINT

For years, there has been a lot of talk about the so-called Blue Wave. Could Beto O'Rourke be riding it to a win this November? From the right, Wade Emmert, former Dallas County GOP chairman, and from the left, Domingo Garcia, national president of LULAC.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. All three journalists discussed possible reasons why many candidates haven’t commented on a Dallas County jury convicting a white police officer for killing an unarmed black teenager – the first time it has happened in 45 years.

Bud and Berna Dean also offered perspective on the fight over debates and strategy in the Texas governor and U.S. Senate races. Governor Abbott and challenger Lupe Valdez have agreed on a time and location to debate. Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Beto O’Rourke both want to debate, but neither campaign can agree on specifics.

