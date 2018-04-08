NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics begins with the run for the Texas U.S. Senate race, the most competitive statewide race in years. Two weeks ago, Inside Texas Politics interviewed Congressman Beto O'Rourke. This week, host Jason Whitely talked politics with incumbent Senator Ted Cruz. Whitely caught up Senator Cruz when he was in town last weekend. He discusses why he believes he drew such a strong Democratic challenger, and where he disagrees with President Donald Trump.

STATEWIDE

A new Texas Lyceum poll released last week showed that Texas Governor Greg Abbott is maintaining a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez. The poll has Abbott at 47 percent and Valdez at 31 percent. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, said what's interesting is the poll found that more than half of likely voters still don't know enough about Valdez to form an opinion of her. Ross also discusses whether a young man's request to post blueprints online to print a gun will become political.

NEWSMAKER 2

Dallas attorney Domingo Garcia has a lengthy resume. He’s a former Democratic State Representative, and, of course, a regular on Flashpoint. Now, he is the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Garcia joins host Jason Whitely to discuss the work that’s ahead of him.

FLASHPOINT

Eight states and the District of Columbia are trying to stop a Texas man from posting blueprints for anyone who wants to make their own gun with a 3D printer. The question on Flashpoint: Should that be allowed? From the right, former Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Wade Emmert. And from the left, writer and producer Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. All three journalists discuss the two polls released last week showing the Ted Cruz/Beto O’Rourke race getting tighter. What would have to happen for Beto to close the gap? The trio also offers perspective on why Dallas County Republicans would change the top of their ballot. The candidate for county judge stepped aside so Republicans could put Brian Hutcheson in his place. Hutcheson, an outgoing justice of the peace, was kicked off the ballot.

