NEWSMAKER

Next year’s budget is still the main focus of the Dallas City Council. Council members are trying to decide on how to spend taxpayers money and whether to cut or increase taxes. Councilwoman Jennifer Staubach Gates (District 13) joined Inside Texas Politics to discuss where the priorities should be as the council wrestles with how to balance the budget. She also addressed the issue of how many police officers should be hired. Gates joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

It has been a year since Hurricane Harvey hit parts of Houston. In the weeks and months that followed, leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz promised to help the city rebuild. Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor for the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss whether the hurricane response helped or hurt incumbents like Abbott and Cruz. Jason and Ross also talked about who among the five official candidates for Texas Speaker of the House can get broad enough support to take the gavel.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

There's a debate among many Republicans in North Texas right now over should a Muslim hold a local leadership position in the GOP? Here's Chris Krok's take, from W-B-A-P NewsTalk 820, in My Voice, My Opinion.

NEWSMAKER 2

Dallas County authorities announced that former Sheriff Lupe Valdez’s 9mm Beretta pistol has been found. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office said it couldn't find Valdez's gun after she resigned to run for governor. The local newspaper wrote a critical editorial. Gov. Gregg Abbott used it in an ad slamming her. Now, the sheriff’s office said the gun was found in the department’s property room. It just never got inventoried. Lupe Valdez joined host Jason Whitely in studio for some vindication.

FLASHPOINT

Over the last few weeks, perhaps the biggest political story was about President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen. Cohen revealed that Trump and his campaign ordered him to pay off Stormy Daniels. This week’s Flashpoint’s debate is over the gravity of that revelation. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, author and producer Katie Sherrod.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. All three journalists discussed whether Ted Cruz or Beto O’Rourke will benefit from the NFL players protesting during the national anthem now that the issue has come up in the U.S. Senate Race.

Ross, Bud and Berna Dean also offered perspective on why Lt. Governor Dan Patrick agreed to debate TV personality Geraldo Rivera over immigration but refuses to debate Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants to debate, just not with his opponent.

© 2018 WFAA