NEWSMAKER

Dallas city council members are currently talking about next year’s budget. They all agree that police and firefighters should be paid more. However, there’s no consensus on how much and where the money should come from to fund any increases. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram to discuss how taxpayers’ money will be spent. Rawlings also talked about Dallas City Attorney Larry Casto’s resignation.

STATEWIDE

There are 78 days away from the November election, and Beto O’Rourke and Ted Cruz are airing TV ads. Polls show the U.S. Senate race could be tight. Cruz is already airing attack ads, but O’Rourke’s commercials are positive. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, wonders whether O’Rourke can sustain that strategy. Ramsey also discussed the kind of political reaction to the news that several state office buildings are infested with rats and mold. He joined host Jason Whitely.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings suggested last week that one reason former Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway took bribes was because he grew up in a less fortunate part of the city. Cydney Walker, from Coffee and Politics 101, reacted to that statement in this week’s My Voice, My Opinion.

​​​​​​​

NEWSMAKER 2

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appeared on Inside Texas Politics, a few weeks ago. His Democratic opponent Justin Nelson saw that interview and wanted to respond himself. Nelson sat down with WFAA’s David Schechter.

FLASHPOINT

Two of the most-watched races this election cycle are the ones between Senator Ted Cruz and challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and incumbent U. S. Representative Pete Sessions and challenger Colin Allred. Is it becoming more likely now that Democrats will defeat the Republican incumbents? Two takes this morning on Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. All three journalists discussed reactions to the new school district ratings issued last week by the Texas Education Agency. The trio also offered perspective on what happened to former Sheriff Lupe Valdez’s pistol before she ran for Texas Governor.

