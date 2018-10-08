NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics begins with race for Congressional District 32. Now rated as a toss-up by at least two top independent analysis. Democratic Challenger Colin Allred is trying to knock off incumbent Republican Pete Sessions. In a recent interview with Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram, Allred talked about why the race is close.

STATEWIDE

Polls from last week show the Senate race between Ted Cruz and Beto O'Rourke tightening. Cruz now holds a single-digit lead. He has asked President Trump to come campaign for him.

NEWSMAKER 2

The biggest political story of the week focused on corruption in Dallas City Hall. Mayor Pro Tem, Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Caraway admitted to taking $450,000 dollars from a vendor seeking to do business with the city. In exchange for bribes Caraway provided political support and his vote. Former federal prosecutor Jay Dewald, wo oversaw public corruption prosecutions in the US Attorney's Office in Dallas, joined David Schechter to discuss.

FLASHPOINT

Republicans may barely win the Ohio special election for House District 12. It's a solidly red seat that Trump won by 11 percentage points. The question on Flashpoint: Was this hotly contested race a wake-up call for the GOP? From the right - Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left - Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned this week and discussed Dwaine Caraway’s resignation and pleading guilty to federal corruption charges. We knew the Dallas County Schools bus scandal was ugly. Now we know how ugly. What is the takeaway from yet another Dallas corruption scandal? The duo also offered perspective on where the Senate race stands. TV ads from pro-Cruz super PAC, Texans Are, start next month and the Cruz campaign went on TV with 3 attack ads last week. Will Cruz and O’Rourke debate?

