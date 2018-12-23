NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Colin Allred (TX-32). Rep.-elect Colin discussed his reason for supporting House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker. He joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy from the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss whether the number of new state representatives and state senators going to Texas in January will diminish North Texas’ influence. The also discussed whether Texas will pull back on border spending.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

There will be a new Congress in 2019, and a lot of people announcing a run for the White House. In this week’s My Voice, My Opinion contributor Debbie Georgatos, from 660AM The Answer, said that's why politics should remain top of mind this holiday season.

NEWSMAKER 2

Republican State Representative Jeff Leach (Dist. 67) discussed his future and why he left the powerful House Freedom Caucus. He joined host Jason Whitely.

FLASHPOINT

Could Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi be a Christmas present for Democrats and Republicans if she becomes the next House Speaker? From the right, former Dallas County Republican Chairman Wade Emmert. And from the left, Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud, and Berna Dean discussed whether the undocumented kids spending Christmas in the camp in Tornillo have been forgotten as time has dragged on. The three also gave perspective on the future of the Texas House Freedom Caucus.

