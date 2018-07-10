NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with one of the most-watched races in the country. Senator Ted Cruz sat down with WFAA's Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy, of the Star-Telegram, discussing the final push in the race against Beto O'Rourke. WFAA had an interview with O'Rourke scheduled to air next week, but the campaign has asked for it to be rescheduled. % INLINE %



STATEWIDE

Are GOP candidates in Texas benefiting from high profile political endorsements? Ayan Mittra of the Texas Tribune joins ITP for analysis. % INLINE %



MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Ed Gray of The Commish Radio Show.% INLINE %​​​​​​​



​​​​​​​ NEWSMAKER 2

Matt Mackowiak of the Potomac Strategy Group, a GOP consulting firm, joins Jason Whitely to analyze which races in Texas are most competitive.% INLINE %​​​​​​​



FLASHPOINT

Is there really a 'Blue Wave' coming in Texas? From the right, Mark Davis of 660 The Answer and from the left, Katie Sherrod, producer, debate the question.% INLINE %​​​​​​​



ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram returned along with Ayan Mittra of the Texas Tribune.% INLINE %

