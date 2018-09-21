NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the race for Texas Congressional District 32, the most competitive race in North Texas. In his re-election bid, incumbent U.S. Rep. Pete sessions is facing a tough challenge from Democrat Colin Allred. Both Rep. Sessions and Mr. Allred joined host Jason Whitely and Bud Kennedy of the Star-Telegram.

STATEWIDE

In a rare situation in Texas politics, two Republicans endorsed Democrats in the upcoming November election. Republican Jerry Patterson is backing Miguel Suazo, the Democrat challenging Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. And GOP Bennett Ratliff is endorsing Julie Johnson, the Democrat running against State Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R). Ross Ramsey, co-founder and executive editor for the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss if it’s sour grapes behind Patterson and Ratliff’s endorsements. Ross also talks about a West Texas school district that may resort to using virtual teachers.

FLASHPOINT

There is drama unfolding around President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Will the U.S. Senate confirm Brett Kavanaugh after allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman when they were both teenagers? That question sparked this week’s Flashpoint. From the right, Mark Davis of 660AM The Answer. And from the left, Rich Hancock from VirtualNewsCenter.com.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross and Bud returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Texas Republicans pulled off a huge upset last week when the party flipped a state Senate seat held by Democrats for about 139 years. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean discussed why they think it happened. The three journalists also offered perspective on the two polls that came out last week in the Texas Senate race between Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democrat challenger U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

© 2018 WFAA