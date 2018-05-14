For most moms, Mother’s Day is a time of appreciation, celebration, and reflection. But in the NICU at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, thankfulness gets thrown into the mix.

Many mothers spent the holiday on Sunday inside the hospital with their newborns that either came early or are suffering from a health defect.

For Kyanna Bennett, the holiday was bittersweet. Her daughter A’Zariya has been in the NICU for approximately six weeks. It’s time that Bennett never expected to get.

Early in her pregnancy, doctors told her that A’Zariya had skeletal dysplasia and would likely not survive long after birth.

“I was told that once the umbilical cord was cut…that was it,” Bennett said. “You can’t explain the feeling at all.”

However, A’Zariya proved everyone wrong and survived. She’s now breathing on her own and her heart has a steady beat.

For Bennett, this Mother’s Day is a blessing.

“When she came and the doctor did whatever she needed to do for her—it was amazing,” Bennett said.

Methodist Dallas is doing its best to keep Bennett and other mothers comfortable during the holiday.

On Thursday, it held a party for all their NICU moms. Cake, refreshments, and gift bags were handed out.

Among the attendees was Sharae Russell. Her firstborn daughter Avalynn came early at 6 months and is only a week old.

She said that this is the start of a long journey, but is more than happy to spend the holiday by her daughter’s side.

“Each day is a fight,” Russell said. “I’m just going to thank the Lord that she’s here and she’s ok. I get to finally experience being a mother.”

Bennett will likely be able to take her daughter home on Monday.

She says they’ve formed an incredible bond behind the NICU doors at Methodist Dallas—crafting an unshakeable foundation that will be the launchpad for a new life chapter.

“Once I get out of those doors—we’re just going to have to be patient and take it step-by-step,” she said.

