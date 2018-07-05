DALWORTHINGTON GARDENS, TX -- In a town where the population isn't even 2,500 one doozy of a city council race is proving that one vote can make a difference.

After Saturday's municipal election, the Alderman Place 2 race is still undecided as the two candidates each nabbed 199 votes.

"Votes really do matter. It's tied," said Horace Riley, who's running for his first political office.

The incumbent, Guy Snodgrass, has been in office 32 years having gone through 16 elections.

A tie is something he's never seen.

"I didn't expect it. I don't think we were prepared for this," said Snodgrass.

What happens now?

That's kind of what this week will be for, according to Snodgrass.

"It's going to take people that know more about elections laws than I do. I'm sure I'll learn here in the next few days," he said.

There will likely be a recount, followed by a review of the town or city charter. If there isn't anything explicit in there, state law would provide a few options with a runoff vote being the likely outcome.

"Either you can withdrawal if you decide you want to do that, or you can roll the dice if you want to do that," he said. "Or we can got a special election."

Turnout for the race came in at just over 20 percent.

Both candidates say they hope that figure increases if there's another few weeks of campaigning to do.

