WEATHERFORD, Texas — The boil water notice is unavoidable at the entrance to Western Lake Estates south of Weatherford, but residents say that on far too many days. There's no water coming out of the tap to boil.

"Just in July, we've probably had at least 14 days of no water," said homeowner Darin Hill.

Hill and other residents say the water supply in the community has long been an issue, but now in the heat of summer they can't depend on getting water in their homes.

They have taken to social media to share their complaints and called news outlets and when WFAA visited Hill's home Thursday he showed how nothing was coming out of his faucet or shower.

"You don't have water anywhere in the house," he said.

Hill said many of his neighbors are resorting to taking showers at nearby truck stop. He showed WFAA pictures of what he said the water often looks like when it does work, a murky brown liquid.

The neighborhood's HOA president Kevin Goodreau said that residents are frustrated with a lack of answers from the water utility, SouthWest Water Company.

"They don't even answer the phones," Goodreau said. "It seems like we're on the bottom of the list for anything to get fixed."

SouthWest Water Company declined to answer WFAA's question about the situation in an on-camera interview, but the company did sent a statement saying that they are aware of the problem and of residents frustrations.

They said that they have just located a leak which will be repaired overnight, and they are opening up a backup well to increase water supply and pressure for customers. They are also distributing bottled water at a nearby church for those who need it.

Residents say it has taken too long already to fix problems in an outdated system, and it will take time for the company to earn any trust. They say it is an essential utility that they can't depend on.

"I will not drink the water. I do not even give it to my pets," said Hill.

