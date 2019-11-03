CLEBURNE, Texas — No matter where you live in North Texas, you could be hit with severe weather — even tornadoes. And in Johnson County, people know that all too well.

"You know, when you have storms out here on the lake, you’ve got to have somewhere to go," Bob Cruey told WFAA Friday, "and this is probably the safest you can do for the money."

Cruey hasn't had to use it yet, but after a 2013 tornado tore his Cleburne street apart, he's ready to jump into his storm shelter at a moment's notice. He bought and installed it after the tornado that came across Lake Pat Cleburne.

Jamie Moore remembers that tornado well.

"It started just on the other side of the lake," Moore said. "It just — boom — right into all these houses."

As the emergency manager for Johnson County, Moore has been at the scene of tornado after tornado over the years.

"Since 1950, we’ve had 102 tornadoes in Johnson County," he said.

That's the most in all of north and central Texas, says the National Weather Service. Johnson County has seen more tornadoes in those years than Collin and Denton counties combined. The NWS said Monday there's no known reason why Johnson County has been hit the most.

Last year, a tornado ripped through Godley. A few years before that, Rio Vista had a tornado outbreak.

"It's going to happen," Moore said. "It happens every single year."

That's why now is the time to prepare. We're on the cusp of storm season, with severe weather having already affected north Texans this month.

Moore says there are so many tools available to keep people safe during severe weather, from trusted social media sources like WFAA and Johnson County, to a specialized app just for Johnson County residents. It's called Emergency Ops Center. Click here to download the app from the Apple App Store or click here for the Google Play version.

"We’re making every effort we can to put those in people's hands," Moore said.

Cruey is taking no chances, having lived in Johnson County for decades and having seen what tornadoes can do.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," he said.