FRISCO, Texas — The City of Frisco approved a smoking lounge ordinance 5-0 Tuesday that would amend the city's existing smoking ordinance to allow for ancillary smoking rooms attached to businesses.

The change was started by Dee Lincoln, owner of the the Star's Dee Lincoln Prime, who wanted to attach a smoking lounge to her business.

The proposed changes to the ordinance include allowing smoking lounges to the attached businesses only if those businesses meet stringent requirements to stop the smoke from getting out of the smoke lounge; prohibiting smoking on portions of adjoining retail and restaurant buildings; and prohibiting the size of the smoking lounge to 15 percent of the gross area of the building it is attached to. Working, separate ventilation systems and air purifiers would also have to be installed in the smoking lounges, too.

"We had two lengthy work sessions where council literally thought through everything I think could possibly go wrong," mayor Jeff Cheney said in a recording of the city council meeting Tuesday.

Lincoln was also present at the meeting, and spoe right before the ordinance was passed.

"This speaks loud and clear to how much y'all care and how much you all want to attract businesses to [Frisco]," she said.

The vote passed 5-0, with Mayor Cheney, Mayor Pro-Tem Shona Huffman, Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem John Keating and Council Members Will Sowell, Bill Woodard, Tim Nelson and Brian Livingston all voting yes. Council Member Tim Nelson was absent.

To watch video of the vote, click here. Agenda Item 33, the smoking ordinance, begins at the 1:16:49 mark.