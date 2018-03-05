PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (AP) - According to the Mayor of Manati, a city in Puerto Rico, the pilot of the C-130 that crashed, killing all nine people on board, has been identified.
Maj. Jose Rafael Roman was a father of two young boys and his wife is five months pregnant with a baby girl, Mayor Sanchez said.
"The town is in mourning," said Mayor Jose Sanchez.
Officials confirmed on Thursday that all nine guardsmen aboard the plane that crashed near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport were killed.
The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time.
