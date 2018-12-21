FORT WORTH, Texas — Nearly three months after a hit-and-run accident left a father of four without his left leg, there are still no leads or developments in the case.

"To get over this, I still can't get over it. I have bad dreams, bad nightmares," Robert Richardson said this week.

In late September, the 58-year-old was getting into his Explorer after leaving a family BBQ at his father’s house when he was sideswiped. "The driver’s door was open and all I hear is a ‘Boom!’ It knocked me out of the car and I hit the ground. And I see my leg wide open," said Richard.

He was rushed to the hospital, where his wife, Tara, was forced to make an unthinkable decision. “The doctors told her if they didn’t amputate the leg, I may die,” said Robert.

Fighting back tears, Tara told WFAA the family has been enduring a living nightmare since that night.

“It’s Hell. Do the right thing. Do the right thing. You know you were wrong,” she said she would tell the driver.

The family is working with a Fort Worth police detective on the case, but say so far there are no leads. “They checked cameras in the area, but there was nothing,” said Robert. “Please, just turn yourself in.”

A police spokesman said this week there were no new developments.

Robert is on Medicaid, but the family says basic necessities like a walker and wheelchair still haven’t been authorized, so they’re borrowing them.

A makeshift ramp had to be built to get up to the front door. “At least I’m here, we’re thankful,” said Robert.

A GoFundme page has been set up to help the Richardson’s.

Anyone with information on the crash on September 27 in the 4900 block of Fair Park Blvd is urged to contact Criminal Investigations at Fort Worth police, 817-392-4300.

© 2018 WFAA