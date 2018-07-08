WEATHERFORD, Texas -- More than 400 inmates call the Parker County Jail home at any one time.

Melissa Boyer has been a guest since February. "Something you think of how a couple seconds of your life can ruin it," said Boyer. "That's my life right now."

Boyer says she is now six months clean from a painful pill and meth addiction. It was that addiction that she says led her to rob a 17-year-old of his hoverboard during what was supposed to be a sales exchange on Christmas Eve.

"I just want to let my victim know I am so very sorry," she told WFAA in an interview this week. Boyer says she was high that night, and that her drug addiction started nearly a decade ago. "I started shooting meth when I was 14," she said.

Boyer is hardly alone in her struggle. Just last month, WFAA visited the Wise County lock up where Sheriff Lane Akin estimates 85 percent of his inmates are directly or indirectly behind bars because of drugs, primarily meth. "It's from use, trafficking, or because of the assaults, or the thefts they're committing," said Akin.

He has planned a widely anticipated community forum for Tuesday night in Decatur.

Boyer said she has found a sponsor and help through AA while behind bars in Parker County. She's set to stand trial later this year on aggravated robbery charges, as authorities say she was armed that fateful December night.

She denies that, but says the real lesson to be learned is that too many are getting access to hard drugs like meth. "It's just not worth it, completely not worth it," she said. "I may not go home."

© 2018 WFAA