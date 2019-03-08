HURST, Texas — Hurst police are investigating after a woman died in a car crash Saturday morning.

Police said it happened around 1:20 a.m. at the 700 block of NE Loop 820.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene they found an unresponsive woman in the road.

Medical officials pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.