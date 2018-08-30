FORT WORTH, Texas -- More than a year after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the Texas Gulf Coast, April Harrison still can't shake the chaos she lived firsthand.

"There was water everywhere. I've never seen anything like it," said Harrison.

The mother of two was forced to evacuate with her youngest son, Aidan, when their Port Arthur townhouse complex started taking on heavy water. "I put a white sheet on the door. Then, they [rescue crews] said, 'Grab what you can, let's get out.' We got on a boat that was it," said Harrison.

Soon, mother and son were on a military transport plane bound for North Texas. A few hours later, they were taken to the Wilkerson-Grienes Activity Center in Fort Worth, where more than a 100 evacuees spent days in a city shelter. "We became like a little family here," Harrison told WFAA last September, when we first met her.

While some evacuees eventually returned to the coast, Harrison opted to stay. She's found a job in Fort Worth ISD, and her son has flourished in a new school. "We love it here. Everyone is so friendly," she said. "This is home for us."

Before thousands were forced from their homes because of the torrential rain, medical officials from across the state evaluated what to do with critically ill patients at hospitals on the Gulf.

Cook Children's in Fort Worth emerged as one safe location where children and babies could be brought. "Our goal was to get in and out quickly," said Maria Stewart, a respiratory therapist that was on board an emergency flight to Corpus Christi.

Using the hospital's Teddy Bear Transport Cessna Citation jet, flight staff helped to evacuate ten critically-ill babies from Corpus. Other hospitals offered their airplanes too, but Cook Children's was the eventual destination for every child.

Lori Hill was a nurse on some of the flights. "When we landed in Corpus, you could just look and think how different it would look in 24 hours," said Hill. "We were just glad to get those babies out."

Pilot Ray Crain, who has been flying for Cook Children's for decades, knew conditions in Corpus were deteriorating quickly. "What kind of infrastructure will be at the airport? Will it be open? Can we get fuel?" Crain said of the questions his crew had to take into account.

The evacuees all safely arrived to the hospital before the worst of the storm hit. Most of them stayed for weeks, but have now since returned to homes near the coast.

