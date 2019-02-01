WEATHERFORD — Human remains were discovered on property in Weatherford over the weekend, and authorities are hoping a pink bathrobe tie found nearby will help identify the victim.

Hunters found what appeared to be a skull and bones off the 500 block of Ragle Road about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Parker County sheriff's department.

The remains were scattered across 50 yards in the southwest corner of the property. The remains were likely those of a Hispanic woman in her late 20s to late 30s who died within nine months to two years, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

The case is being investigated as a murder, Sheriff Larry Fowler said in the news release.

The bathrobe tie, a photo of which was released by the sheriff's department on Wednesday, was bright pink and muddied. Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the piece of clothing and help identify the victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's department at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

