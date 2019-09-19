JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A young man in Jefferson County is the first confirmed death from Tropical Depression Imelda.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they have received calls from all over the country in reference to the death of Hunter Morrison.

According to a Facebook post from his brother Caleb, Hunter was trying to move his horse when he was electrocuted.

Caleb shared the following statement on his Facebook page, which was then posted by the sheriff's office.

Hello everybody. Right now my family and I are going through one of the most horrific times in our lives with losing Hunter. Thank you for all the kind words and phone calls I have received over the past 8 hrs but I do want to clarify something...he wasn’t “saving” people. He was trying to move his horse, got electrocuted, and drowned. I wanted to make that known because I have had news people call me and want the story. I am not upset by any means but I just want the facts to be straight and not give him a sense of false heroism. Thank you for your kind words and if you hear the story being told wrong...please correct them. Thank you