At the Humane Society of North Texas in Fort Worth, they are in the business of animal rescue.

But the rescues just don't usually go like this.

"I thought it was going to be a normal morning this morning," employee Blaise Hull said. "But turned out to be something different."

The 19-year-old was outside, scoping out the weather for dog-walking Wednesday morning, when surveillance video showed a man come into the shelter from off the street and leave with a puppy in his hand. In the video, you can see Blaise confront the man as he walks out.

"He kept pushing me towards the fence, and I kept getting rammed up against the fence," Blaise said.

Five-foot-fix Blaise followed the six-foot-plus man to the bus stop, getting thrown to the ground in the process, but was somehow able to wrangle the pup named Summer out of the man's hands on the cold fall morning.

"These puppies are my responsibility. I'm in charge of them and I wasn’t going to let anyone walk away and steal one of our puppie," Blaise said.

"I'm just like, we have a real life Superman here!" said Cassie Lackey, HSNT spokeswoman.

She was in awe of her coworker's gumption, but also concerned about the intruder.

"This has not happened before," she said. "We don’t expect this will happen again, but we’ll take the preventative measures to make sure it doesn’t."

The puppy is now back at the shelter, safe and sound, but the search is now on for the suspect.

"There is absolutely no reason to enter property, steal a dog, injure an employee in the process. It's trespassing. He broke the law," Lackey said.

The 8-week-old puppy had just been adopted the day before and is waiting to go to her forever home.

"I'm glad I got to know her," Blaise said.

Thanks to Blaise, she'll soon be with her rightful owners.

