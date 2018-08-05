A fire in Texas City is sending thick black smoke into the air.
CenterPoint confirms a transformer caught fire at their Texas City substation.
They say no one was hurt.
Texas City sent out a robocall saying some plants and other businesses have lost power.
They said the power outages are causing larger flaring then normal.
Photos: Large fire at CenterPoint substation in Texas City
Thick black smoke and heavy flames could be seen for miles from the CenterPoint substation in Texas City after a transformer caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Check back for more on this developing story.
