The funeral service for fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull will be held today at 1 p.m.

The private service will be held at Christ Chapel Bible Church in west Fort Worth. It's not open to the public.

People are encouraged to line the procession route to show support to officer Hull's family. The route will follow the area around University Drive in Fort Worth.

Hull, a 17-year veteran of the force, was shot while confronting robbery suspects at a Fort Worth sports bar early Friday morning. He died that night at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Hull had been conducting surveillance outside of the Los Vaqueros Bar on West Biddison Street, when three robbers stormed into the bar, police said. The group was suspected in a string of robberies targeting Latino bars.

Surveillance video showed the armed suspects beating up customers and robbing them before leading. When police tried to arrest the suspects, Hull was shot in the head by Dacion Steptoe, police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said.

Officers fatally shot Steptoe and arrested the two other suspects: Timothy Huff and Samuel Mayfield. Huff and Mayfield face attempted capital murder charges in the case.

The Friday service is expected to be streamed online.

The Assist The Officer Fort Worth foundation is accepting donations for Hull's family.

