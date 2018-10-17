We've been drenched with rain across North Texas for nearly a month now – more than 23 inches this autumn, the wettest on record.

Now a Fort Worth car dealership is putting a clever spin on the wet weather. And you have to admit, it rolls off the tongue.

Buy a Cadillac, get a kayak.

That's promotion announced this week by Frank Kent Cadillac in Fort Worth, where they're giving away kayaks with any Cadillac purchase until Oct. 28.

"We can wait on Noah to show up and grab all the animals," Frank Kent Cadillac owner Will Churchill said in a video posted on the dealership's Facebook page, as he sat in a kayak – umbrella in hand – in the dealership's parking lot. "Or we can take care of our clients and give you a secondary mode of transportation, which is this killer kayak."

