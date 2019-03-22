FORT WORTH, Texas — Amazon passed on setting up its second headquarters in the DFW metroplex. But, as it passed Microsoft as the largest and most valuable company in the United States, the online retail giant still came to places like North Texas, looking for people to join its ever-growing team.

Blake Vaughn is exponentially glad to the company chose him.

Vaughn is a Navy veteran. He was an ordinance officer who spent endless hours counting missiles and bombs.

"Thousands of rounds of ammunition and you have to account for every single 9mm bullet," he said.

But, now a civilian entrepreneur, he was looking for something new. And if he wanted to put his military logistics training to work in the civilian world, a friend recommended a company that might know a thing or two about logistics. And as it turns out, Amazon was looking for someone just like him.

"As soon as I read the article I was basically like if Amazon is behind it, I want to be a part of it," he said.

Now he can be found early each morning in a massive Amazon Delivery Station in Fort Worth, one of 75 buildings like it across the United States.

"It really is a symphony. It's really a dance," Amazon spokesperson Amanda Ip said, as thousands of boxes and hundreds of delivery vehicles moved through the delivery station. "Every single time I come into the facility I'm amazed at how it's sort of like a symphony and everybody kind of plays their part."

The part Blake Vaughn is playing is a big one. Amazon began a Delivery Service Partners program last year, offering individuals $10,000 in start up costs, extensive training, the best deals on leasing Amazon vans, and they wanted entrepreneurs with track records as strong leaders and motivators.

"And nothing fit the bill more than military veterans," Ip said.

In the span of just a few months, Blake's delivery business, Patriot Delivery, now has 40 vans and 90 employees, delivering Amazon packages all across DFW. And here are a few more numbers you might want to hear.

"In 93 days, our first 93 days in business, we did over a million dollars in revenue. I mean just an incredible opportunity that we were able to kind of stumble into here," Vaughn said. "I was blown away because they basically handed me a business. They paid for the start up costs as a veteran, and we've already turned it into a close to $5 million in revenue for us in a year."

It's all part of Amazon's "Last Mile" program, creating Amazon-affiliated delivery companies across the United States to control the entire chain of distribution to your front door.

"We're really excited to be growing this program and providing entrepreneurs with more opportunities to grow their businesses and kind of make their dreams come true of being an entrepreneur in this area," Ip said.

Entrepreneurs and veterans like Blake.

"It's an awesome opportunity for anyone that wants to be a small business owner, an entrepreneur at heart," he said.

In a small office in Fort Worth where he manages his new delivery business, Blake has a quote written on a white board: "Do what you love and you will never work a day in your life." And he has found something he loves with the benefit of one more number. Amazon predicts he could profit as much as $300,000 a year.

"I mean it's fun. To me it's really fun," Vaughn said. "I love being an entrepreneur. But just the support system behind Amazon and the people on the ground here. The team that we've established. It has literally made what we are doing right now fun. And I hope to keep it going as long as we can."