Houston Texans release star defensive end J.J. Watt

In a video statement Friday morning, Watt said he sat down with the McNair family and they mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans and J.J. Watt are parting ways.

Houston, I wanted you to hear this directly from me... pic.twitter.com/YqT3P6Lb6l — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 12, 2021

The Houston Texans drafted Watt out of the University of Wisconsin in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Awards and accolades the 31-year-old defensive star has racked up include:

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2017)

Sports Illustrated Person of the Year (2017)

Associated Press and PFWA NFL Defensive Player of the Year (3x – 2012, 2014-15)

Associated Press First-Team All-Pro (5x – 2012-15; 2018)

Pro Bowl selection (5x – 2012-15, 2018) and 2014 Pro Bowl Captain

NFL 101 AFC Defensive Player of the Year (3x – 2012, 2014-15)

Pro Football Weekly/PFWA Defensive Most Valuable Player (3x – 2012, 2014-15)

PFW First-Team All-Pro (4x – 2012-15)

AFC Defensive Player of the Week (7x – Week 2, 2012; Week 15, 2012; Week 4, 2014; Week 11, 2014; Week 11, 2015; Week 17, 2015; Week 12, 2018) - second-most all-time

AFC Defensive Player of the Month (6x – September, 2012; December, 2012; September, 2014; December, 2014; November, 2015; September, 2018)

USA Football All-Fundamentals Team (2012)

Houston Texans Rookie of the Year (2011)

Pro Football Weekly/PFWA All-Rookie Team (2011)

USA Today All-Joe Team (2011)

NFL sack leader (2x – 2012, 2015)

Bert Bell Award winner (2014)