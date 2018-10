HURST, Texas — Officials are investigating a house explosion Monday night.

It happened at a home in the 500 block of Circleview Drive South at about 8 p.m. According to Hurst firefighters, no one was injured.

A two-car garage attached to the main part of the home appeared to have sustained the most damage. Atmos crews also responded to the scene.

The scene remains under investigation.

