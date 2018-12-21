DALLAS — It’s the holiday travel season, and that means prepare to feel the hustle and bustle from the highways to the halls of most airports.

”We got there really early,” said Heidi Potts as she and her family arrived to Dallas Love Field from San Diego.

Potts says planning ahead made for a smooth trip. That’s a good idea, considering more than 36,000 travelers are expected to fly in and out of Dallas Love Field each day through this weekend.

"These next few days, it will be a little bit busier," Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said. "So, you know, expect that you may have a slightly longer line if you’re checking some bags, or if you’re going through a security checkpoint.”

Lines may be a bit longer. Security may be a bit tighter. So, Perry is reminding folks to keep any gifts they may be traveling with unwrapped.

Randy Rizter and his family traveled to Dallas from New York. "Besides carrying all of the kids luggage, I would say it was fairly smooth," Rizter said.

Dallas Love Field still has plenty of parking options.

Prepare for congestion on the roads. AAA Texas expects more than 8.4-million Texans will be driving across the state between now and New Year’s Day. Experts say you can thank the economy and low gas prices for that.

"Here in DFW, gas prices averages are now below $2.00. We haven’t seen that in a year and a half. So, that’s really good news for drivers, just in time for Christmas," AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said.

Back at the airport, though most passengers say things seem to be running smoothly, the Martinelli family had a hiccup traveling from Brazil. However, they were all smiles and ready to offer up some advice to all holiday travelers.

”Have everything planned, and get ahead of time because it’s crowded," Karyn Martinelli said.

As always, airport staff is reminding travelers to consider checking your airlines, and getting to the airport at least 90-minutes to two hours before your scheduled departure time.

