First thing first, this weekend will not be washout. However, there will be scattered showers or storms in North Texas today and tomorrow.

For the Texas vs. Oklahoma game today, a passing shower at some point can't be ruled out. Any rain will be hit or miss, and should move on rather quickly if one moves overhead. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy with temps in the 80s for the game.

Most of North Texas sees just scattered, hit or miss rain today. The one exception is far western/northwestern North Texas (along and west of a Bowie to Graham to Breckenridge line) where there is a better chance for widespread showers and storms this afternoon into this evening. This area is also where a storm or two could become strong to severe with hail and wind. The overall severe weather risk is low, but not zero.

Almost the exact same forecast is in store for Sunday and even Monday. Most the area just sees scattered showers and storms. Once again, a better chance for widespread rain across western North Texas, and a few storms that way could be strong to severe.

By Tuesday, bigger changes arrive in North Texas. A round of widespread showers and storms is likely especially during the afternoon into evening hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong winds and hail. However, the overall severe risk is low as of now. With heavy rain, some flooding may be possible as well. Given recent rain and saturated ground, any areas the see longer rounds of heavy rain on Tuesday could see some flooding.

Any rain comes to an end by Wednesday morning as a weak cold front moves across the area bringing drier and less humid weather back to North Texas. Temps won't take a significant dip, but the second half of the week will feel more comfortable than recently thanks to less humidity.

