How 5th graders at Garland ISD are learning about 9/11

Saturday marks 20 years since the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Mrs. Brittany Payne is teaching 9/11 history to her students at Classical Center at Vial Elementary.

GARLAND, Texas — Many people remember the moment they learned about the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

For Mrs. Brittany Payne, a 5th grade teacher at Classical Center at Vial Elementary in Garland, she was in 6th grade in 2001. She remembers watching the news with her mother.

"I see that tower one on fire, and the second plane coming through. I see it all the time, and I'll never not think about that on 9/11," said Payne.

As an educator, she wants her students to understand the history of 9/11, and honor the fallen, the survivors and the heroes. These kids weren't born until a decade after the attacks.

Over the last few weeks, leading up to the 20th anniversary, Payne had her students read a book, engage in classroom activities and work on a project about 9/11.

"The assignment was to pretend they were reporters and interview an adult in their life," said Payne.

Students asked their parents or other adults what they remember about Sept. 11. She wanted her students to see different perspectives and understand the impact it had on people across the United States.