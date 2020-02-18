DALLAS — A recent Daybreak Rewind story revealed a hidden family past for one Dallas woman.

Last August, WFAA aired a story featuring a 1973 report about a new car pool service operated by a husband and wife from their East Dallas home.

It did not take long for Amy Herold to hear about it.

“One cousin sent it to another cousin who then sent it to my sister and me,” Herold said.

It was quite a surprise for Herold to see her parents, James and Becky Herold, in the WFAA story from 46 years earlier talking about their new venture she never even knew about until that moment.

“No clue. I had no idea.”

And as if seeing her parents in their youth was not enough, a brief two-second shot shows their baby watching on with a smile.

“I was surprised to see my parents doing this, and then there I am! That is me!” she said about her short cameo.

While watching, she even picked up on a few items in the background of her parents’ house. A lamp, a vase, a piggy bank that she still possesses today. But more importantly than the things she knew, are the things she did not.

“I never knew this existed and to have this and be able to talk about it with my dad before he passed was really neat.”

Just a few months after our story aired, James Herold passed away. But the 1973 story was played at his memorial service-- it served as a proud reminder of the cutting-edge legacy he left behind. The idea of ridesharing is now completely common, with companies like Uber and Lyft owning the market.

Amy Herold said even in the 70s, long before it was commonplace, her family always had some kind of computer in their home.

“My dad was especially ahead of the curve when it came to things like that, so much so it affected my career direction.”

She pursued a career in IT, and still works in the industry today, influenced by her parents' innovation.

You can watch the story that inspired it all below:

