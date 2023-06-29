African American Museum of Dallas selected for 2023 Lowe's Hometowns grant

DALLAS — The African American Museum of Dallas was one of 100 community-nominated projects selected for a Lowe's Hometowns grant.
Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million impact program and the company's largest-ever commitment to the communities it serves. With the grant, the museum will get a much needed facelift to its courtyard that’s used for a variety of events and educational programming.
"We’ve listened to thousands of communities across the country and recognize that home can be defined as a community center, a shelter, a garden, a park or a school,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “We are honored to be able to support the Lowe’s Hometowns projects as we work together with our associates, our network of Pros and our impact partner Points of Light to help continue to make homes better for all. At Lowe’s, we believe that if we take care of our associates, serve our customers and make our communities better, we will create sustainable shareholder value."
The upgraded courtyard will be surrounded by diverse plantings including palm trees, olive plants, yucca, blue and other plants, in addition to brand new sliding glass door windows.
Every Lowe’s Hometowns project is slated to be completed by the end of 2023.
Consumers can follow along to the project’s progress by visiting the Lowe's Hometowns landing page and following #LowesHometowns on social media.
More Texas headlines: