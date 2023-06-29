African American Museum of Dallas selected for 2023 Lowe's Hometowns grant

Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million impact program and the company's largest-ever commitment to the communities it serves. With the grant, the museum will get a much needed facelift to its courtyard that’s used for a variety of events and educational programming.

"We’ve listened to thousands of communities across the country and recognize that home can be defined as a community center, a shelter, a garden, a park or a school,” said Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s chairman and CEO. “We are honored to be able to support the Lowe’s Hometowns projects as we work together with our associates, our network of Pros and our impact partner Points of Light to help continue to make homes better for all. At Lowe’s, we believe that if we take care of our associates, serve our customers and make our communities better, we will create sustainable shareholder value."