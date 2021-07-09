Hiring event for 911 call takers held Friday in Dallas

Last week, city officials told WFAA that its 911 call center had 26 vacancies out of 110 positions.

DALLAS — The city of Dallas is hosting a hiring event for 911 call takers all day Friday.

When: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Jack Evans Headquarter - Dallas Police Department, 1400 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas 75215

The city is offering First Responder Bonus & Incentive Pay: $3,000 bonus upon completion of Telecommunicator training and $150 First Responder incentive pay (monthly) once licensed as a Telecommunicator.

According to a city job posting, the salary range is $33,382.72 - $40,658.00 annually. There will be another hiring event on July 17.

On June 17, there was a stabbing in Dallas where a woman is accused of killing a 7-year-old girl and injuring another teen.

Dallas police confirmed that there was an 11 minutes and 41 second delay in answering a call from the scene in southern Dallas. On the day of the stabbing, neighbors told WFAA that they struggled to get through to 911 to get police and paramedics on the scene.