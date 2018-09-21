DENTON, Texas – Many of us can relate to the description of “poor college student,” maybe you squeaked by on ramen noodles or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

But as the cost of a degree skyrockets, debt is mounting. And with the age of many college students creeping upward, the need on many campuses is more serious than it used to be.

Haley Feuerbacher knows it all too well. “I have students who are crashing on friends’ couches because they can’t afford housing,” she said. Feuerbacher is the director of Denton Wesley Foundation, which serves Texas Woman’s University, the University of North Texas, and North Central Texas College.

“I have students who have gone from being straight-A students with a full course load to taking one class because that’s all they can afford. And I have students living with siblings and parents in one-bedroom apartments," she said.

Feuerbacher can relate. She got pregnant during her senior year of college. She graduated but had no job opportunities, so she faced serious struggles while trying to get a master’s degree. “I had to make difficult decisions about insurance, food, housing, gas,” she recalled. “There were years where I wouldn’t eat more than one meal a day, and I was taking on multiple jobs. I think at one point, I had four or five jobs, while I was going to school, just to keep our head above water. And I had a degree.”

Feuerbacher said about 59 percent of college students are dealing with food insecurity. “Students are coming here to create a better life, and they need that degree to do it,” she said, “but how do you pay for life? That’s where we see a disconnect on some campuses.”

The Denton Wesley Foundation’s Shiloh Food Pantry was founded about five years ago by students on the UNT campus. Every other Friday during the fall and spring semesters, the food pantry opens to students from UNT, TWU and NCTC.

Volunteers from Argyle United Methodist Church staff the pantry and stock it with fresh produce and personal care items that the foundation cannot get from the Tarrant Area Food Bank. “At the end of the day, I have a budget I have to stick to,” said Andrew Ball, a senior political science major at UNT. “And two weeks ago, my battery died. That was totally unexpected like most automobile problems are. So, I had to spend about $120 that I wasn’t planning on necessarily spending. That really set me back on how much I could spend on groceries.”

Some weeks as many as 150 students come through the pantry. “It’s a feel-good project,” said volunteer Tama Sweatt, who treats the students like they are her grandchildren. “I get more out of this than the kids do.”

Argyle United Methodist adopted the pantry after member Sue Herring saw a story in the local newspaper. She reached out to Feuerbacher, not knowing it would be perfect timing. Feuerbacher said they had just received budget cuts and were not sure how the pantry was going to continue.

Herring, Sweatt and a couple dozen other volunteers were an answered prayer. “I get the fuzzies just by being here,” said Herring. “The kids are absolutely wonderful. They’re mature, grown up, they mind their manners. What else can a grandmother ask for? That’s what we are. We’re grandmothers to them,” she said.

“We give them all the love we can possibly give them, and they return it in full force.”

© 2018 WFAA