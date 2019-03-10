KILLEEN, Texas — *Editor's note: The attached video is from a former article following the El Paso shooting.

A soldier who was considered a hero in the wake of the El Paso shooting was arrested in Bell County Wednesday for desertion.

Glendon Oakley made national headlines after the Walmart mass shooting.

Oakley told reporters that he tried to gather as many kids as possible, thinking that if he had a child separated from him, what would he want someone else to do in that type of situation.

Oakley was arrested on a military desertion warrant out of Ft. Bliss.

