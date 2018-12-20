Google on Thursday released its "Year in Search 2018," a compilation of the top trending topics in the U.S. (and other countries) over the past year.

The World Cup and Hurricane Florence were top searches overall, Demi Lovato and Meghan Markle were the most-searched people, and Texas Senate candidates Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz were the two of the most-searched politicians.

So it got us thinking: What if we broke down the search data for Texas?

Google Trends gives you that option – it even lets you find search data for particular cities, but we decided to keep this broader. Below is what we found, broken down by a selection of Google Trends' categories.

You can comb through all of the Texas Google data, including more categories, here.

(A quick note about the following data: To keep it more specific to 2018, we pulled the "rising" search queries data, which compares increases from the previous year, not just the overall top searches. So instead of "weather" as the top news topic, we got "Election results 2018.")

Here's what we found, broken down by a selection of Google Trends' categories:

Arts & Entertainment

– Ant-Man and The Wasp

– A Star is Born

– Canelo vs. GGG 2

– Mamma Mia 2

– The Greatest Showman

Concerts & Music Festivals

– Voodoo Fest 2018

– Astroworld Festival lineup

– SXSW 2019

– Coachella 2019

– Warped Tour 2018 San Antonio

Autos & Vehicles

– Bird scooter

– 2019 GMC Sierra

– CarGurus used cars

– Lamborghini truck

– 2019 Chevy Silverado

Restaurants

– Dominos pizza online

– Razzoo's

– Twin Peaks restaurant

– Wingstop delivery

– Subway near me

Games

– Fallout 76

– Fortnite item shop

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

– Madden 19

– Mission Impossible Fallout

News topics

– Election results 2018

– Texas Senate Race

– Early voting locations near me

– United States of America election results

– Texas polls

Sports

– FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule

– NBA Playoffs 2018

– World Series 2018

– NBA Finals 2018

– Olympic medal count

Shopping

– Walmart black Friday 2018

– Black Friday deals 2018

– Academy Black Friday 2018

– Nike stock

– America's Best Eyecare

Travel

– Jersey Shore family vacation

– Sweet Tooth Hotel

– Epic Water Park

– Winchester House

– Fairmont Austin

Dogs

– National Puppy Day 2018

– Westminster Dog Show 2018

– Show dogs

– Can dogs eat peaches

– Dog food recall

Colleges and Universities

– UMBC

– Villanova

– Loyola Chicago

– UCF

– Southern New Hampshire University

College Sports

– Big 12 Championship Game 2018

– AP Top 25 football 2018

– NCAA football scores 2018

– AP Poll football 2018

– LSU vs. Alabama 2018

