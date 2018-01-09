A 77-year-old grandmother is afraid for her safety after police say she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a teenager in Fort Worth earlier this week.

"I said help me, Jesus," the woman told WFAA. "I kept saying, 'Help me, Jesus."

WFAA is not identifying the woman, because police say she survived a sexual assault. But she said her her story is important for the public to hear.

The incident happened early in the morning on Aug. 26, when a man showed up at her front door near East Berry Street and claimed to be a cop, the woman said.

"He knocked me down and drug me," she said, "and he was looking for something to tie me up, and he tied me around my neck."

He then sexually assaulted the woman at knifepoint, police say.

"He was gonna cut me," the woman said. "I was holding all my strength so he wouldn't stab me."

The woman said the attack lasted nearly 45 minutes before it was interrupted by an alarm buzzer in her home.

"I told him, 'That's my alarm. It's hooked up to the police and my children have it on the phone,'" the woman said.

The suspect then fled, stealing the woman's vehicle and some cash, police said.

Jesus Gloria, 19, was arrested in the case and faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, injury to an elderly person and impersonating a public servant.

"I told him, 'God loves you. Please don't do this. You don't have to do it,'" said the woman, who has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

© 2018 WFAA