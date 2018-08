FORT WORTH, TX — His name is Dieudonne Babutu, who just celebrated his 8th birthday on the 3rd.

Fort Worth Police say no one has seen or heard from him since Tuesday, August 7th. They say someone last saw him in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, wearing a black-and-red t-shirt and brown shorts.

He's 4''4", weighs around 75 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Dieudonne, or if you think you've seen him, call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222.

© 2018 WFAA