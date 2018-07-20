A helicopter crashed on the grounds of the Texas Renaissance Festival Friday afternoon.

The helicopter crashed near a septic lake on the edge of the property, according to officials from the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Four passengers were on board the helicopter when it crashed: two of the passengers are from Pinehurst, North Carolina, one passenger is from Canada and one passenger is from Florida.

The pilot made an unscheduled landing on the Texas Renaissance Festival grounds. When the pilot attempted to take off again, the pilot experienced issues with the helicopter's tail rotor. The helicopter began spinning and crashed to the ground, said Grime's County Investigator Jimmy Armatys.

The pilot said the helicopter was about 30 feet from the ground when it crashed.

No major injuries were reported, according to the Grime's County Sheriff's Office.

Officials are looking into the cause of the crash.

The Texas Renaissance Festival grounds are located at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission, TX 77363.

