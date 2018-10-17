LANCASTER, Texas — Some neighbors are complaining about sewage flowing on sidewalks and in yards near several homes in the City of Lancaster. It’s an issue city staff is blaming on the unprecedented rain across North Texas this week.

“It’s just pitiful,” said Pastor Darrell Foster as he pointed to the mess outside his home.

On Prescott, waste water caps are busted. Sewer discharge is flowing across the sidewalk and into the streets. Not too far away on Becky, several neighbors are complaining about the nasty nuisance.

Pastor Foster says he and his neighbors have been dealing with sewage overflow since Sunday. “All of that, that’s under the water that you can see…that’s tissue paper, and defecation, from other people in the city of Lancaster," Foster explained.

The City of Lancaster issued an advisory, late Tuesday afternoon, blaming unprecedented rainfall on the sanitary sewer discharges neighbors are noticing. In a statement, a City spokesperson explained rain entering Lancaster’s waste water collection system is causing issues, like this, in low lying areas.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Foster said. “At my house, we have four kids. Four little kids. How do you tell a little kid they can’t use the bathroom, because it’s raining?”

The City of Lancaster claims crews are working overtime to address the rainfall concerns. However, neighbors are calling the waste a hazard near their homes. "Every time somebody comes out here, they tell us the same thing. It’s nothing we can do. Wait until the rain stops and the sun dries it up," Foster said.

The City of Lancaster says it working to provide relief to residents in low lying areas. There is no clear idea what kind of relief the City is prepared to offer the residents who are affected by the issue. "So, what are we supposed to do?” Foster is asking.

As the sewage concerns continue, more rain is expected this week. The City of Lancaster says it is working with its partners to address the issues. For now, staff is urging neighbors to report sewer issues to the City’s Community Relations Division.

