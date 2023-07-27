Two more human cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Dallas County, health officials say

The patients, only identified as two men, live in zip codes 75228 and 75204 in the city of Dallas, DCHHS said.

DALLAS — Two more Dallas County residents have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing the total to four human cases in DFW so far this summer, the Dallas County Health and Human Services announced (DCHHS).

The patients, only identified as two men, live in zip codes 75228 and 75204 in the city of Dallas, DCHHS said. Both patients were diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

“WNV is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, and people should be careful when going out outside to enjoy outdoor activities,” said DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang.

He is warning residents to be careful and follow the “4 Ds” to avoid mosquito bites.

Here are the 4 Ds:

DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.

Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions. DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors. DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. DAWN to DUSK: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active.