3 new human cases of West Nile virus confirmed in Dallas County

A vaccine for West Nile virus infection does not exist at this time, according to the CDC.

Thursday evening, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the second, third, and fourth human cases of the West Nile virus in the county for 2020.

According to health officials, one of the patients has been diagnosed with West Nile fever and is a 56-year-old resident of the 75238 zip code.

The other two patients have been diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease. The two residents, a 72-year-old and 83-year-old live in the zip codes 75238 and 75230, respectively.

The first human case of West Nile in Dallas County was confirmed on Aug. 5.

"The confirmation of these additional human cases of the West Nile virus here in Dallas County this year is another important reminder to the community of the need to take steps to avoid mosquito bites and to reduce mosquito populations," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

This season, mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile in at least 18 cities across North Texas, according to DCHHS.

Denton and Tarrant counties have also reported human cases of West Nile this year. Tarrant County has seen the highest number of mosquitoes test positive and also reported the first death this season.

Dr. Huang urged the community to take protective measures by utilizing the ‘4Ds’ to reduce the risk of West Nile virus:

DEET: Whenever outside, use FDA approved insect repellents.

Dress: Wear long, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing when going outdoors.

Drain: All areas of standing water in or around your home where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

Dawn, day and dusk: Limit time outside as mosquitoes will bite at any time.