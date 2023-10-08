Second Dallas County resident has died from West Nile virus, officials say

The first West Nile death in Dallas County was an Irving woman who died in August.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A second woman in Dallas County has died from West Nile virus, according to the Dallas County Human and Health Services.

Editor's Note: The video above was filmed when first 2023 death from West Nile Virus was reported.

The first death was an Irving woman from the 75061 ZIP code who died in August. The second woman, according to DCHHS, was a resident of the City of Dallas.

Further details on either patient were not released.

In 2023, there have been 17 human cases of West Nile virus reported to DCHHS. Fourteen of those people were Dallas residents, two were from Irving and one case was reported from Grand Prairie.

The health department recommends the "Four Ds" during mosquito season.

DEET: Whenever you're outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.

Whenever you're outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions. Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors. Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. Dawn to Dusk: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitoes are most active.

The department said the virus can be spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, which become infected when they feed on blood of birds with the disease.

Mild symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. More severe cases can cause neurologic complications like encephalitis.

For more information about West Nile virus in Dallas County, visit their website here.

