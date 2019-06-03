DALLAS — Feel a cold coming on? Perhaps you're feeling a bit nauseous? Try fresh ginger, the root or a tea.

"It is warming, it will help people sleep, it is anti-inflammatory," said Naturopathic physician, Dr. Decker Weiss.

For muscle soreness or joint pain, consider soaking yourself in an Epsom salt bath.

"Loosens up the muscles, moves the lymphatic system, bringing sweat and toxins out of your skin," Dr. Weiss said.

If you notice your fingers pruning while you soak, consider that your five-minute warning. "Epsom salt is very high in magnesium," Dr. Weiss said. "It's mostly magnesium actually. Magnesium is going to drop your blood pressure a little bit."

When you get out of the tub, re-hydrate with water and eat something salty. Dr. Weiss said Epsom salt baths are a nice way to turn around a flu.

"When we loosen muscles and have nice circulation, what do we do? We sleep. We sleep like babies," Dr. Weiss said.

Finally, what can soothe a sore throat, ease an intestinal bug and settle a scrape? It's silver. "It's not rocket science, but it works," said Dr. Weiss, explaining that silver ions kill viruses, fungus and bacteria.

"One of the other things that this does is it helps protect their natural Microbiome. That natural bacterial layer that protects us," Dr. Weiss said.