Summer was no time to slow down for these four ladies. Each shared with us her unique summer fitness goals:

"My goal is to gain strength and then to tone," Angela said.

"I would love to lose some of my baby inches," Jennifer said. "And then just get back into the mindset of … I’m not going to be overweight for the rest of my life. I can do this."

"If I could just lose an extra 10 pounds, I’d be super happy right now," Melissa said.

"Because my weight has always been an issue, I would like to see the numbers go down on the scale," DeeDee said.

All four committed to working out between four and six times a week at Burn Boot Camp in Flower Mound, where they were coached by Stephanie Knoop, who completely understands their time crunch. Knoop herself is a mom of four.

“Burn Boot Camp was started so that women could take a break," Knoop said. "It was a quick 45 minute workout. We have free child watch, but [it's somewhere] you can come and get a quick workout in and go on with the rest of your day, but know that you’re getting amazing results from it.”

As part of our 12-week summer fitness challenge, the ladies agreed to make healthier food choices.

Melissa showed us pictures of her meal prep on July 9 writing: "Busy night after putting the littles to bed... but got it done!"

All four admitted that the food struggle was real, especially with kids, summer travel and the start of school.

"I have only had two cheat days, which I’m pretty proud of," said DeeDee during the midpoint check-on on a Facebook live. "Trying to be pretty strategic about that."

Each participant let us track her journey by regularly posting in our "2018: Fitter Together" Facebook accountability group. There were setbacks.

On August 27, Jennifer wrote in with some bad news: "Broke my ankle this morning. Glad it’s a clean break and won’t require surgery. I’ll be back in the gym in a day or two."

There were also moments of near torture, like Angela dodging her husband's fridge full of junk food.

On August 10, she shared a video post saying, "He can eat a ton and he’ll never gain any weight. Don’t you hate those people!”

Now, they're ready to reveal how much their hard work has paid off.

Angela lost eight pounds, three percent body fat and 10 inches.

Jennifer lost 10 pounds, six percent body fat and eight inches.

Melissa's goal was to lose 10 pounds. She lost 12, along with three percent body fat and 6.5 inches.

DeeDee wanted to see the numbers fall on the scale, and they did! She lost 11 pounds, two percent body fat and five inches.

