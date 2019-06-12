FORT WORTH, Texas — Legislation to stop e-cigarette vendors from selling to teens online could end up on the president’s desk as early as next week, according to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Cornyn is one of 26 senators co-sponsoring the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act. Support comes from 13 Democrats and 13 Republicans from 23 states.

“I’m hopeful we can get it to the president’s desk soon,” Cornyn said, at a round table discussion.

The discussion about the dangers of e-cigarettes took place Friday at the UNT Health Science Center, and included a number of doctors as well as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

The bill would regulate online e-cigarette vendors, by requiring them to verify the age of buyers, clearly label packages as containing tobacco products, and deliver only to adults with valid IDs.

“The same safe guards which now exist for purchasing cigarettes online,” Cornyn said.

A similar bill passed the House of Representatives in October. Cornyn hopes the bipartisan support for the Senate bill will push the legislation to President Donald Trump's desk by mid-December.

More stories on vaping: