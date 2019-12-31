A Dallas County teenager has died from a lung illness associated with vaping, according to health officials.

The teenager has not been named. Health officials said the teenager had a "chronic underlying medical condition."

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported the death Tuesday.

The latest case ends a year that saw thousands of cases of vaping-related lung illnesses across the country.

In Dallas County this year, 53 people have been hospitalized with illnesses associated with e-cigarette use, health officials said.

DCHHS Director Philip Huang said in a written statement that reporting the teen's death "is so tragic."

The median age of those patients is 22 and 72% of the patients are male, according to DCHHS.

Nearly half of the cases have been patients under 21, according to health officials.

One of the patients is a teenager who started vaping one month ago.

“We are seeing that severe lung damage, and even death, can occur with just short term use of these products," Huang said in a statement.

There have been two deaths reported in Texas and 55 deaths reported across the country, according to Dallas County health officials.

In Texas, the first reported case of a lung illness associated with vaping was confirmed in August.

No single vaping device or liquid is associated with the illnesses.

